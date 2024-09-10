RPG Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 29,177 Shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS)

RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509,105 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 29,177 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.73% of Stratasys worth $4,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stratasys in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Stratasys by 2,711.2% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Stratasys by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 33,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 11,254 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Stratasys by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 10,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olympiad Research LP acquired a new stake in shares of Stratasys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $486,000. 75.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSYS opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.43 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 1.18. Stratasys Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.05 and a 12 month high of $14.93.

Stratasys ( NASDAQ:SSYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 18.98%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Stratasys’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Stratasys from $23.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Stratasys from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Stratasys from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Stratasys from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Stratasys from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stratasys has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.80.

Stratasys Ltd. provides connected polymer-based 3D printing solutions. It offers range of 3D printing systems, which includes polyjet printer, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) printers, stereolithography printing systems, origin P3 printers, and selective absorption fusion printer for additive manufacturing, and tooling and rapid prototyping for various vertical markets, such as automotive, aerospace, consumer products and healthcare.

