Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Trims Stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 290,263 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 983 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.10% of Intuit worth $190,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the second quarter worth $26,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $626.99 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $637.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $632.08. The company has a market cap of $175.74 billion, a PE ratio of 57.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $473.56 and a 12 month high of $676.62.

Intuit Increases Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 18.19%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. Intuit’s payout ratio is 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,524,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,020,221.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $651.27, for a total value of $690,997.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,170,682.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,308 shares of company stock valued at $25,070,676. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research report on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $760.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Intuit from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $720.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Intuit Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.