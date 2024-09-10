Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 13,952 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 457,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,952 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.13% of CME Group worth $90,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CME. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 124.6% in the second quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 1,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in CME Group by 8,013.3% during the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 1,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $1,194,000. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 17.0% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total transaction of $1,629,381.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,932,706.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $218.54 on Tuesday. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.70 and a 52-week high of $223.80. The stock has a market cap of $78.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a PEG ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $203.97 and a 200-day moving average of $207.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CME has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $212.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $209.73.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CME

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.