Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 282,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 44,524 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $68,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,286,181,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 155.7% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 20,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the period. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,517.8% during the first quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,809 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2,666.3% in the 1st quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,346 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 32,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $7,161,390.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 136 shares in the company, valued at $30,013.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $4,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,563,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,148 shares of company stock valued at $25,658,824 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $253.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.17. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.46 and a beta of 0.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $287.55.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 107.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALNY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $357.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.14.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

