Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Reduces Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 315,244 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $78,764,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 733.3% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Danaher during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on DHR shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Danaher in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $271.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.94.

Danaher Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of DHR stock opened at $273.09 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $261.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $255.96. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $281.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Rainer Blair sold 9,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,521,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,435,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total value of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock valued at $11,042,433 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

