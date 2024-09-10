Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $405.17 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. reduced its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,950,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 173,676 shares during the quarter. Progressive makes up about 1.0% of Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.33% of Progressive worth $405,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its position in Progressive by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Hilltop National Bank raised its holdings in Progressive by 126.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 165 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Progressive from $256.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Progressive from $294.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC upgraded Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $253.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.24.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $251.28 on Tuesday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $134.34 and a 52 week high of $254.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $226.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.41. The stock has a market cap of $147.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 10.17%. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.09%.

Insider Activity at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,475,967. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.11, for a total value of $135,271.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,981 shares in the company, valued at $828,485.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

