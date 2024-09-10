Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $124.62 Million Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 537,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,503 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.94% of Nordson worth $124,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Nordson by 70.7% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Nordson during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Nordson by 2,387.5% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Nordson from $272.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.40.

Nordson stock opened at $247.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $241.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.68. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $208.91 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The company has a market capitalization of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.08. Nordson had a net margin of 17.75% and a return on equity of 19.80%. The business had revenue of $661.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Nordson’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

