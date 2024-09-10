Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 11.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 161,826 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 21,925 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $96,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Synopsys by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 674 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,423,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Synopsys by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,384 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,584,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $630.09.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $464.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $547.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $561.82. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $440.62 and a fifty-two week high of $629.38. The company has a market cap of $71.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.45, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.08.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 24.06% and a return on equity of 22.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,655,789.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at $34,655,789.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Geus Aart De sold 5,448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.95, for a total transaction of $3,382,935.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,431,093.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,687 shares of company stock worth $44,616,637 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

