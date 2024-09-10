Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 465,287 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 2,652 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.22% of Autodesk worth $115,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADSK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Autodesk by 263.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,294,746 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,639,279,000 after buying an additional 4,563,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,404,000. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,071,950 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,255,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,973 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,642,973 shares of the software company’s stock worth $406,554,000 after acquiring an additional 825,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Autodesk by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,921,044 shares of the software company’s stock worth $711,216,000 after purchasing an additional 479,559 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Autodesk

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,275 shares of company stock valued at $14,220,661. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on ADSK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Autodesk from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Autodesk to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $296.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Autodesk from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.17.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $255.67 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $54.97 billion, a PE ratio of 55.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $247.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.00. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The software company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Autodesk had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 59.41%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

