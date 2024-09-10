Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 41,625 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 8.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 522,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,625 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Linde were worth $229,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LIN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,796,924 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,434,406,000 after purchasing an additional 141,322 shares in the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Linde by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter valued at $1,897,000. Cloverfields Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter worth about $718,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Linde by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 48,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,593,000 after buying an additional 15,393 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $463.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $221.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $451.86 and its 200 day moving average is $448.12. Linde plc has a one year low of $361.02 and a one year high of $479.79.

Linde ( NASDAQ:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 15.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LIN shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Linde from $495.00 to $516.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.18.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

