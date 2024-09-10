Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on RCL. Barclays upped their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $145.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $159.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $182.13.

Shares of NYSE:RCL opened at $160.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a 12-month low of $78.35 and a 12-month high of $173.37.

Royal Caribbean Cruises last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 52.49%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Cruises will post 11.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 20th. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total value of $919,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 5,800 shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $919,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,837 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard D. Fain sold 19,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.96, for a total transaction of $3,015,152.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,576,853.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,457 shares of company stock valued at $4,452,898. Insiders own 7.95% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RCL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,251,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,512,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,075,000 after purchasing an additional 777,103 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 4th quarter valued at $79,392,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter worth $66,279,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 24.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,048,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,616,000 after buying an additional 400,565 shares during the period. 87.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

