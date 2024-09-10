Royal Bank of Canada Raises Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Price Target to $49.00

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IOT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Samsara from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Samsara from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Samsara from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.07.

Samsara Price Performance

IOT opened at $46.14 on Friday. Samsara has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $46.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.28 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.18.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Samsara will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total transaction of $726,675.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,010,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,775,420.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Marc L. Andreessen sold 277,484 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $8,013,737.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dominic Phillips sold 21,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.42, for a total value of $726,675.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,010,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,775,420.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,683,696 shares of company stock worth $60,945,238. 60.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Samsara

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Samsara by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Samsara by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 969,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 79,773 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Samsara by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,450,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Samsara during the 4th quarter valued at $3,204,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

