Royal Bank of Canada Raises OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Price Target to C$5.50

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 61.76% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OGC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.25 to C$4.75 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Desjardins lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.90 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$4.83.
OceanaGold (TSE:OGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.05. OceanaGold had a return on equity of 0.24% and a net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of C$343.70 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that OceanaGold will post 0.5957821 earnings per share for the current year.
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.
