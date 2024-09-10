Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Price Target to C$34.00

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. TD Securities cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Torex Gold Resources from C$23.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Torex Gold Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$30.17.

TSE TXG traded up C$0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$24.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,073. Torex Gold Resources has a 1 year low of C$12.40 and a 1 year high of C$26.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.19, a PEG ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$23.11 and its 200-day moving average price is C$20.77.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$369.83 million for the quarter. Torex Gold Resources had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 7.12%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Torex Gold Resources will post 2.688728 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Torex Gold Resources Inc operates as an intermediate gold producer in Mexico. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property, including Morelos Complex, which includes the El Limón Guajes Mine Complex; the Media Luna Project, a processing plant; and related infrastructure that covers an area of 29,000 hectares located southwest of Mexico City.

