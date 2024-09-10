Roth Mkm Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN)

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $12.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum raised their target price on eGain from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday.

Get eGain alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on eGain

eGain Trading Down 9.9 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On eGain

Shares of NASDAQ EGAN opened at $5.03 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.44. eGain has a 12-month low of $5.02 and a 12-month high of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $150.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.45.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of eGain during the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in eGain by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 984,257 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 78,051 shares during the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in eGain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of eGain by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 643,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of eGain by 100.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 40,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.94% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

(Get Free Report)

eGain Corporation develops, licenses, implements, and supports customer service infrastructure software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides eGain Knowledge Hub, which helps businesses to centralize knowledge, policies, procedures, situational expertise, best-practices, while delivering guided, and personalized solutions to customers and agents; eGain Conversation Hub for digital-first, omnichannel interaction management within a modern, purpose-built desktop; and eGain Analytics Hub enables clients to measure, manage, and optimize omnichannel service operations and knowledge.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.