Rostislav Christov Raykov Acquires 17,800 Shares of Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC) Stock

Lavras Gold Corp. (CVE:LGC – Get Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 17,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$2.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,500.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Rostislav Christov Raykov purchased 1,100 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.92 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,112.00.

On Tuesday, July 16th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 4,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,190.00.

On Wednesday, June 26th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 10,000 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$18,000.00.

On Thursday, June 20th, Rostislav Christov Raykov bought 7,200 shares of Lavras Gold stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,088.00.

Lavras Gold Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of CVE:LGC traded up C$0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$2.50. 299,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,746. The stock has a market cap of C$128.38 million, a P/E ratio of -30.71 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Lavras Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.75 and a 12-month high of C$2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.73.

Lavras Gold Company Profile

Lavras Gold Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Brazil. It holds interests in the Lavras do Sul, an advanced exploration gold project with 29 mineral rights covering approximately 22,000 hectares located in Rio Grande do Sul, Brazil. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

