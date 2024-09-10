Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Down 1.3%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.11 and last traded at $64.57. Approximately 445,985 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 4,589,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.41.

Several research analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. Macquarie lowered their target price on Roku from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.47.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 2.06.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.21. Roku had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a negative return on equity of 21.03%. The company had revenue of $968.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Gilbert Fuchsberg sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $109,012.27. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,582.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 12,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.59, for a total value of $673,973.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 91,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,998.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,615 shares of company stock worth $1,029,729. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roku in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,142,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Roku by 127.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC boosted its position in Roku by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 55,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,307,000 after acquiring an additional 32,603 shares during the period. Empirical Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 177,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,608,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

