Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.15.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.
Institutional Trading of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Why Block’s Key Components Make It a Solid Investment Choice
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Is Applied Digital’s Stock Set to Surge With NVIDIA’s Backing?
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 4 Reasons to Consider Adding General Mills to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.