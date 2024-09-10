Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RMCF opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.52 million, a PE ratio of -2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.82. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.15.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 million during the quarter. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory had a negative return on equity of 44.70% and a negative net margin of 17.93%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMCF. Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC grew its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC now owns 30,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,440 shares during the period. 50.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, and Other segments. The company produces approximately 400 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

