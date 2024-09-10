Robert W. Baird Increases Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) Price Target to $400.00

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AXON. Bank of America initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.15.

Axon Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of AXON stock opened at $364.39 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 106.55, a P/E/G ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $332.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $312.13. Axon Enterprise has a 52 week low of $189.12 and a 52 week high of $378.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 16.06% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Axon Enterprise news, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 80,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.78, for a total transaction of $29,853,934.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,015,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,052,771.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 2,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.66, for a total transaction of $729,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,783,916.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 278,650 shares of company stock worth $101,364,745 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXON. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise in the first quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $41,000. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

