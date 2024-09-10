Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $14.00 price target on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.09.

RIVN opened at $13.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.25, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.94 and its 200-day moving average is $12.21. The stock has a market cap of $13.19 billion, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.07. Rivian Automotive has a twelve month low of $8.26 and a twelve month high of $24.87.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.14). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 115.50% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. On average, analysts predict that Rivian Automotive will post -4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at $5,328,423.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.97, for a total transaction of $1,069,292.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,074.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total transaction of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 417,497 shares of company stock worth $6,732,150. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at $265,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after buying an additional 351,150 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,106,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,403,461 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $79,845,000 after buying an additional 306,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $574,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

