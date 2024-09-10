Reviewing Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) & reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE)

reAlpha Tech (NASDAQ:AIRE – Get Free Report) and Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for reAlpha Tech and Kennedy-Wilson, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get reAlpha Tech alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score reAlpha Tech 0 0 0 0 N/A Kennedy-Wilson 1 1 0 0 1.50

Kennedy-Wilson has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential downside of 12.20%. Given Kennedy-Wilson’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Kennedy-Wilson is more favorable than reAlpha Tech.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets reAlpha Tech -1,259.42% -11.94% -10.65% Kennedy-Wilson -59.78% -13.90% -1.89%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Kennedy-Wilson’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

1.0% of reAlpha Tech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by institutional investors. 22.7% of Kennedy-Wilson shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares reAlpha Tech and Kennedy-Wilson’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio reAlpha Tech $310,000.00 188.72 N/A N/A N/A Kennedy-Wilson $562.60 million 2.64 -$303.80 million ($1.97) -5.49

reAlpha Tech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kennedy-Wilson.

Summary

Kennedy-Wilson beats reAlpha Tech on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About reAlpha Tech

(Get Free Report)

reAlpha Tech Corp., a real estate technology company, commercializes artificial intelligence (AI)-powered technologies. The company operates in two segments, Platform Services and Rental Business. The company offers and develops AI-based products and services to customers in the real-estate industry. These include reAlpha BRAIN, which utilizes a natural language processing program to scan through property data and choose the ones with a higher than expected industry standard return on investment; reAlpha HUMINT, which allows analysts to input qualitative features about a property and factor it into property evaluation; GENA to generate home descriptions; AIRE, a web-based AI application that provides data and insights about the real estate market; and reAlpha App, which allows syndicate members to acquire equity interests in the syndication LLC. It also leases short-term rental properties; and provides technical support services. The company was formerly known as eAlpha Asset Management, Inc. and changed its name to reAlpha Tech Corp. in March 2023. reAlpha Tech Corp. was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

About Kennedy-Wilson

(Get Free Report)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan. The company had ownership interests in multifamily units, office space, retail and industrial space, and a hotel. It is involved in the development, redevelopment, and entitlement of real estate properties. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Receive News & Ratings for reAlpha Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for reAlpha Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.