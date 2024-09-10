Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Sold by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. decreased its holdings in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REZI. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Resideo Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Resideo Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Resideo Technologies stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.19 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.76.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Resideo Technologies

(Free Report)

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Resideo Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resideo Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.