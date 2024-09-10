Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 10th (ABG, AC, ACGL, AEM, AGI, AKR, AN, APP, AVB, AVBP)

Posted by on Sep 10th, 2024

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 10th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $265.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$26.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $114.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $22.00 to $23.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $249.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $400.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) was given a C$10.09 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $165.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $3.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.50 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $115.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $145.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from C$105.00 to C$96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $191.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $121.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $308.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $125.00 to $130.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 400 ($5.23). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $167.00 to $197.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $375.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.25. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $163.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $670.00 to $630.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $155.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $180.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $113.00 to $163.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $281.00 to $282.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $3.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $50.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $50.00 to $44.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $75.00 to $80.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $262.00 to $298.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $10.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $46.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$56.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $56.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.