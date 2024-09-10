Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for September 10th (ABG, AC, ACGL, AEM, AGI, AKR, AN, APP, AVB, AVBP)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Tuesday, September 10th:

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $230.00 to $265.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Air Canada (TSE:AC) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$27.00 to C$26.50. ATB Capital currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL)

had its target price increased by Citigroup Inc. from $105.00 to $114.00. Citigroup Inc. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $80.00 to $87.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $23.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $22.00 to $23.00. Compass Point currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $190.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $105.00 to $108.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $206.00 to $249.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its target price boosted by HC Wainwright from $30.00 to $36.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) had its price target increased by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $28.00 to $38.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $360.00 to $400.00. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $10.00 to $9.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Builders Capital Mortgage (CVE:BCF) was given a C$10.09 price target by analysts at Fundamental Research. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by BTIG Research from $150.00 to $165.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $160.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) had its price target boosted by Compass Point from $28.00 to $30.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.50 to $3.75. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $68.50 to $73.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $8.00 to $12.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $18.00 to $12.50. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $90.00 to $115.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$14.00 to C$12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.50 to C$3.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price cut by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $145.00 to $90.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from C$105.00 to C$96.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$17.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price reduced by Citigroup Inc. from $192.00 to $191.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price boosted by Mizuho from $121.00 to $133.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $20.00 to $22.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Equinox Gold (CVE:EQX) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$10.00 to C$11.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $240.00 to $308.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) had its price target lowered by UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $75.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $10.00 to $9.00. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$34.00 to C$33.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) had its target price cut by UBS Group AG from $46.00 to $45.00. UBS Group AG currently has a sell rating on the stock.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$22.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its target price boosted by Compass Point from $125.00 to $130.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gatos Silver (NYSE:GATO) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $13.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $33.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $22.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) had its target price reduced by Piper Sandler from $206.00 to $200.00. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $420.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its price target trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $68.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

IntegraFin (LON:IHP) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 335 ($4.38) to GBX 400 ($5.23). The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) had its price target raised by Leerink Partners from $167.00 to $197.00. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from $38.00 to $37.00. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $18.00 to $22.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $28.00 to $29.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $15.00 to $12.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $25.00 to $28.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $315.00 to $375.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) had its price target trimmed by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $7.50 to $7.25. Ascendiant Capital Markets currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$27.00.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) had its target price reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$20.00 to C$16.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $139.00 to $163.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) had its price target lowered by DA Davidson from $20.00 to $17.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $670.00 to $630.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) (TSE:MX) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $51.00 to $68.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $3.00 to $3.50. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) had its price target raised by Loop Capital from $38.00 to $39.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $44.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Osisko Development (CVE:ODV) had its price target cut by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.00 to C$5.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) had its price target raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $150.00 to $170.00. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $135.00 to $155.00. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by Barclays PLC from $160.00 to $172.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $165.00 to $180.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $150.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $160.00 to $173.00. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by KeyCorp from $165.00 to $175.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $125.00 to $145.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price boosted by Bank of America Co. from $155.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its target price raised by UBS Group AG from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target raised by Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $175.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target increased by DA Davidson from $105.00 to $140.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price target boosted by Mizuho from $170.00 to $185.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $27.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) had its target price raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $160.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) had its price target cut by Ascendiant Capital Markets from $22.00 to $21.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) had its target price boosted by Northland Securities from $9.00 to $10.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $113.00 to $163.00. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) had its price target increased by Compass Point from $36.00 to $37.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $281.00 to $282.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $3.50 to $3.10. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price raised by Bank of America Co. from $30.00 to $50.00. Bank of America Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) had its target price increased by KeyCorp from $46.00 to $55.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $50.00 to $52.00. The firm currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $40.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $50.00 to $44.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) had its price target cut by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $38.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) had its price target raised by Compass Point from $75.00 to $80.00. Compass Point currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target boosted by Bank of America Co. from $20.00 to $24.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $17.00. Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $23.00 to $21.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) had its price target increased by Citigroup Inc. from $262.00 to $298.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $13.00 to $15.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $75.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $6.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target lowered by Benchmark Co. from $15.00 to $10.00. Benchmark Co. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT) had its price target trimmed by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $8.00 to $10.00. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources (TSE:SKE) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$15.00 to C$17.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) had its target price lowered by Roth Mkm from $5.00 to $3.50. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price increased by Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $47.00. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) had its target price boosted by UBS Group AG from $44.00 to $46.50. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from C$88.00 to C$85.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Terns Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TERN) had its price target boosted by JMP Securities from $15.00 to $20.00. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target increased by ATB Capital from C$56.00 to C$60.00. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $18.00 to $23.00. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$32.00 to C$34.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$29.00 to C$30.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) had its target price raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $40.00 to $44.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

5N Plus (TSE:VNP) had its target price raised by Desjardins from C$7.25 to C$8.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $46.00 to $56.00. BTIG Research currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $64.00 to $71.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) had its target price cut by Citigroup Inc. from $95.00 to $85.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $120.00 to $115.00. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

