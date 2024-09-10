Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore Sells 7,198 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAYGet Free Report) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $58,879.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jacob Hamilton Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, September 4th, Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92.

Repay Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 2,984,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAYGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the second quarter worth $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 15.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY)

