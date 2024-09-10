Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore Sells 7,198 Shares

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Free Report) EVP Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 7,198 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $58,879.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,263.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jacob Hamilton Moore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 4th, Jacob Hamilton Moore sold 210,632 shares of Repay stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.31, for a total transaction of $1,750,351.92.

Repay Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:RPAY traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.93. 2,984,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $805.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.13 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average is $9.77. Repay Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $11.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Repay ( NASDAQ:RPAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $74.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.28 million. Repay had a negative net margin of 29.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Repay Holdings Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Repay in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Repay from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Repay in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RPAY. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Repay in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Repay in the second quarter worth $142,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Repay by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Repay by 15.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Repay Company Profile

Repay Holdings Corporation, payments technology company, provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Consumer Payments and Business Payments. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods.

