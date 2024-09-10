Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.21-4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.23.

Regency Centers Stock Up 2.5 %

REG stock opened at $74.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.21. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $56.29 and a 1-year high of $74.52.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.48). Regency Centers had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company had revenue of $357.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.56 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Regency Centers will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 130.73%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on REG shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Regency Centers from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Regency Centers from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Regency Centers from $69.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.55.

Insider Activity at Regency Centers

In other Regency Centers news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of Regency Centers stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 307,199 shares in the company, valued at $21,503,930. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Michael R. Herman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $905,105.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Regency Centers

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Featured Articles

