Redwood Financial Network Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Redwood Financial Network Corp decreased its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,725 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,941 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $174,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Mendel Money Management boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 129.2% during the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 20,230 shares during the period.

Get Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF alerts:

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Stock Performance

VNLA opened at $48.89 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.72 and a 200 day moving average of $48.51. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $49.00.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Cuts Dividend

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.1981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.