Redwood Financial Network Corp Sells 1,233 Shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lowered its stake in shares of AB High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYFI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,233 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned approximately 0.38% of AB High Yield ETF worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HYFI. Advisory Resource Group raised its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 87,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 87.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 63,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,000 after buying an additional 29,606 shares during the period. Systelligence LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 56,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB High Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $1,099,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of AB High Yield ETF by 100.4% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 12,553 shares during the period.

AB High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AB High Yield ETF stock opened at $37.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.85 and a 200 day moving average of $36.56. AB High Yield ETF has a one year low of $33.83 and a one year high of $38.58.

AB High Yield ETF Company Profile

The AB High Yield ETF (HYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of fixed income securities with high-yield credit rating and various maturities from corporate issuers around the world. Constituents are selected using a combination of quantitative and fundamental research, as well as both top-down and bottom-up analysis.

