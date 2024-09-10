Redwood Financial Network Corp Raises Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,747 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Redwood Financial Network Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 104,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after buying an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. SWP Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,600,000. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GM Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,040,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,365 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

SPLG stock opened at $64.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $66.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.49.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

