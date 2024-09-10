Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases New Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Redwood Financial Network Corp acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tlwm boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tlwm now owns 8,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the first quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,944 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 30,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $367,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,318 shares in the company, valued at $8,466,647.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,500 shares of company stock worth $4,872,620. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Marvell Technology from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.62.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $68.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.79. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 18.30%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 12th. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -21.24%.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

