Redwood Financial Network Corp Purchases 509 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 23.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,658,000 after buying an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,116,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $327,688,000 after buying an additional 19,898 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PNC. Compass Point downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Barclays boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.02.

In related news, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total value of $1,997,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 199,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.17, for a total value of $227,497.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 554,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,604,582.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael P. Lyons sold 11,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.58, for a total transaction of $1,997,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 199,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,151,670.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,263 shares of company stock worth $4,418,109 over the last three months. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PNC stock opened at $182.68 on Tuesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $185.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $173.57 and a 200 day moving average of $160.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

