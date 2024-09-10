Redwood Financial Network Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Redwood Financial Network Corp reduced its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST – Free Report) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,546 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp owned 0.05% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 268.6% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 664,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after buying an additional 484,468 shares during the last quarter. ORBA Wealth Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $10,421,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 570,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,100,000 after purchasing an additional 256,273 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,753,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,960,000 after purchasing an additional 194,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,823,000.

SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ULST opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.45. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $40.07 and a 12-month high of $40.84.

About SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF

The SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (ULST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated fixed-income securities with maturities ranging from 6 to 18 months and durations of 3 to 6 months.

