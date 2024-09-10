Redwood Financial Network Corp Has $583,000 Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 124.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWY. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $712,000. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 10.6% during the second quarter. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. now owns 103,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,290,000 after purchasing an additional 9,960 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2,991.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 228,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 220,824 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 334,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,815,000 after purchasing an additional 59,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 340,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,954,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWY opened at $205.03 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $148.45 and a 52 week high of $226.11.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

