Redwood Financial Network Corp Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Redwood Financial Network Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Vima LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $169.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $165.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $172.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

