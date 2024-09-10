Redwood Financial Network Corp Decreases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Redwood Financial Network Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,330 shares during the quarter. Redwood Financial Network Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DGRO opened at $61.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.78 and a 200 day moving average of $58.04. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $62.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.