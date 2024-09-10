Realty Income (NYSE:O) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) traded up 0.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $63.10 and last traded at $63.01. 569,187 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,907,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.86.

Several research firms recently issued reports on O. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Realty Income from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Realty Income from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Realty Income from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

The company has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 58.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.07). Realty Income had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a sep 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a $0.263 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 292.59%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $303,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,257 shares in the company, valued at $319,467.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 134,768,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,290,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,848,560 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Realty Income by 4.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,258,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $647,492,000 after buying an additional 531,008 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Realty Income by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,682,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $617,043,000 after purchasing an additional 413,865 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,214,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,514,000 after acquiring an additional 196,635 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,526,000. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

