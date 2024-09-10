QUASA Price Hits $0.0020 on Top Exchanges (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One QUASA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. QUASA has a market cap of $164,274.18 and approximately $2,030.99 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUASA Token Profile

QUASA is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00197803 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,492.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

