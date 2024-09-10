QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ) Insider Steve Wadey Buys 33 Shares

QinetiQ Group plc (LON:QQ – Get Free Report) insider Steve Wadey purchased 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 451 ($5.90) per share, for a total transaction of £148.83 ($194.63).

Steve Wadey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 9th, Steve Wadey purchased 32 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 470 ($6.15) per share, for a total transaction of £150.40 ($196.68).

On Tuesday, July 9th, Steve Wadey bought 33 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 457 ($5.98) per share, for a total transaction of £150.81 ($197.21).

On Monday, July 1st, Steve Wadey sold 155,335 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 442 ($5.78), for a total value of £686,580.70 ($897,843.21).

On Tuesday, June 25th, Steve Wadey sold 109,722 shares of QinetiQ Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.81), for a total value of £487,165.68 ($637,067.71).

QinetiQ Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of LON QQ traded up GBX 4.40 ($0.06) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching GBX 450.20 ($5.89). The stock had a trading volume of 756,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,555. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.47. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 465.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 410.72. The firm has a market cap of £2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,857.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QQ shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 530 ($6.93) target price on shares of QinetiQ Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 457.50 ($5.98).

QinetiQ Group Company Profile

QinetiQ Group plc operates as a science and engineering company in the defense, security, and infrastructure markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through EMEA Services and Global Solutions segments. It offers advanced materials and manufacturing products; artificial intelligence, analytics, and advanced computing technologies; cyber and electromagnetic technologies; human protection and performance systems; novel systems, and weapons and effects; platform, and system design and assessment products; power sources, and energy storage and distribution products; robotics and autonomy services; secure communications and navigation systems; and sensing, processing, and data fusion systems.

