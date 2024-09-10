Q4 2025 EPS Estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the medical research company will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $5.90. The consensus estimate for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s current full-year earnings is $21.72 per share.

TMO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $664.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $632.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $648.00 to $658.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.41.

NYSE:TMO opened at $620.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $585.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $578.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $622.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 14.69%. The firm had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $1,201,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Gianluca Pettiti sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total transaction of $180,255.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,747,403.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.85, for a total value of $1,201,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,860,920.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $19,235,605,000 after purchasing an additional 117,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,493,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,842,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,059 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,054,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,843,848,000 after acquiring an additional 156,675 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,113,137 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,715,436,000 after purchasing an additional 123,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,909,524,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

