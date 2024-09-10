PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden increased its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 230,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden owned 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $25,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its holdings in PulteGroup by 54.7% in the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 3.9% in the second quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,092 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in PulteGroup by 4.9% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PHM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PulteGroup from $183.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PulteGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.14.

PulteGroup Stock Performance

Shares of PHM opened at $131.60 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.70. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.80 and a 12-month high of $136.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.9 EPS for the current year.

PulteGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PulteGroup

In related news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total transaction of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Robert Oshaughnessy sold 71,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.83, for a total value of $9,573,873.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,043,420.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.14, for a total value of $2,491,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,931,462.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $15,814,039. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PulteGroup

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

Further Reading

