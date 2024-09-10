Prudential PLC Sells 77 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Prudential PLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 84,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,341,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 21,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after purchasing an additional 7,149 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 32,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 333,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,896,000 after buying an additional 16,762 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.3 %

PG stock opened at $176.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.53 and its 200 day moving average is $164.83. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $177.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th were issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 10,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $1,797,624.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,042,665.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 375,553 shares of company stock valued at $63,829,141. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

