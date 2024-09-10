Prudential PLC Has $6.62 Million Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,074 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 22,807 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $6,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 0.6% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 5,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.6% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.6% in the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center For Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% in the second quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.65.

ED opened at $104.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.67. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

