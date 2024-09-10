Prudential PLC Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 363,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,220 shares during the period. Prudential PLC owned approximately 0.19% of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF worth $13,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after acquiring an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 26,931 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,440,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,651,000 after purchasing an additional 153,508 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 27.3% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 108,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 23,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after purchasing an additional 16,705 shares in the last quarter.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

PAVE stock opened at $37.41 on Tuesday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a twelve month low of $13.80 and a twelve month high of $17.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.09 and its 200-day moving average is $38.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Company Profile

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

