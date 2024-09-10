Prudential PLC Has $13.11 Million Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,768 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $13,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Hershey by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,341,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,158,912 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Hershey during the fourth quarter worth about $349,448,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Hershey by 297.9% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 717,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,959,000 after acquiring an additional 537,419 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Hershey by 3,404.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 256,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,879,000 after acquiring an additional 249,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 98.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 419,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,680,000 after acquiring an additional 208,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

Hershey stock opened at $203.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $178.82 and a 12-month high of $213.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.43.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.17). Hershey had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $1.37 dividend. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.31%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HSY shares. Citigroup cut Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $195.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hershey from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on shares of Hershey in a report on Friday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Hershey from $209.00 to $205.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Hershey in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hershey has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.79.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,912.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $286,245.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,228 shares in the company, valued at $6,531,729.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.17, for a total value of $107,153.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,238 shares in the company, valued at $644,912.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,538 shares of company stock valued at $667,793 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; protein bars; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

