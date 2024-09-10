Prudential PLC Has $11.65 Million Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Prudential PLC reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,391 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $11,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,888 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,661.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 8,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.05, for a total value of $2,696,402.25. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 22,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,564,161.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.05, for a total transaction of $1,166,972.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,652,661.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,421 shares of company stock worth $6,912,635 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN opened at $341.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $278.69 and a 52-week high of $387.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $324.42 and a 200 day moving average of $323.84.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 10.79%. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Accenture from $419.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Accenture from $398.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Accenture from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $353.41.

About Accenture

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

