Prudential PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $10,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BR. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 90.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $210.65 on Tuesday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.73 and a twelve month high of $223.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $208.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.83. The firm has a market cap of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.01. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.77% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $239.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.33.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total transaction of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, President Christopher John Perry sold 31,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.37, for a total value of $6,540,242.43. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 67,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,938,374.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 21,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.66, for a total value of $4,555,645.08. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 105,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,823,820.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 116,852 shares of company stock worth $24,370,893. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

