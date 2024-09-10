Provident Investment Management Inc. Purchases 960 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Free Report) by 4.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 70.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $39.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.52. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.12 and a twelve month high of $46.75.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Increases Dividend

Artisan Partners Asset Management ( NYSE:APAM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.05). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 71.76% and a net margin of 22.75%. The business had revenue of $270.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $274.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This is an increase from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APAM. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

