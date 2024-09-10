Provident Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,044,355 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 127,749 shares during the period. Air Lease makes up about 4.5% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $49,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Lease by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,578,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,018,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404,649 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,584,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,902 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Air Lease during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,482,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Air Lease by 8,069.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 532,886 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,412,000 after buying an additional 526,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in Air Lease during the second quarter worth $22,339,000. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Lease alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AL shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Air Lease from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on Air Lease in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Air Lease from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.75.

Air Lease Price Performance

AL stock opened at $42.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200 day moving average is $47.01. Air Lease Co. has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $52.31.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $667.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.93 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 8.97%. Research analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 16.94%.

Air Lease Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.