Provident Investment Management Inc. Buys New Shares in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Provident Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,020 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,254 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $334,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in QUALCOMM by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 58,279 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,429,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,742 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 74.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $160.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.10 billion, a PE ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.33 and a fifty-two week high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $179.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.80.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The wireless technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.21. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 38.12%. The business had revenue of $9.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.70%.

In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total transaction of $1,595,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,452,516.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QUALCOMM news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.47, for a total value of $1,595,760.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 237,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,452,516.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.61, for a total value of $616,830.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 60,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,407,124.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,496,590 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QCOM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wolfe Research cut QUALCOMM from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.63.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

