Prom 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.66 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 10th. Prom has a total market cap of $100.18 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Prom has traded 1% higher against the US dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for about $5.49 or 0.00009644 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00009269 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.68 or 0.00013500 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,951.93 or 1.00049671 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007885 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.36472318 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 72 active market(s) with $1,754,654.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

