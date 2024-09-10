Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 16.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,832,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 958,914 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for 4.1% of Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned approximately 0.74% of Prologis worth $767,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prologis by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,945,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,749,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,229 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 182,067.2% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48,877,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,364,799,000 after purchasing an additional 48,850,448 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Prologis by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,532,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,670,621,000 after buying an additional 365,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 1.4% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,265,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,377,588,000 after buying an additional 167,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $1,074,648,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Prologis news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total transaction of $671,164.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Prologis Price Performance
Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $130.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.07. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Prologis Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 112.28%.
Prologis Profile
Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.
